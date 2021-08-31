Scania Doesn’t Escape the Wrath of Chip Shortage, Truck Production Suspended

It’s becoming more obvious that the global chip crisis isn’t going anywhere, especially as the planet keeps fighting with the invisible enemy that has so far caused so many disruptions in pretty much every industry out there.
And as a result, more and more companies turn to all kinds of measures in an attempt to deal with the semiconductor shortage, and more often than not, these measures involve a temporary halt of the manufacturing operations at certain facilities.
The latest big name to turn to such an approach is Scania, the truck company that so far escaped mostly unhurt by the semiconductor lack of chips.
But this week, the company confirmed that it’s pausing the production of new trucks at its plans in Sweden, France, and the Netherlands for an entire week. Beginning on Monday, South American plants will also temporarily halt their operations, Scania explained.
And the reason is as simple as it could be: Scania doesn’t have enough chips to power certain systems on its trucks, so halting the production temporarily should help the company get its hands on these components and then resume the operations at a normal level.
Unfortunately, cutting down the production and selling vehicles without non-critical systems are pretty much the only options for manufacturers out there, especially as the chip shortage isn’t showing any signs of recovery.
Just a few days ago, an industry analyst predicted the crisis would last well into 2023, mostly because chip foundries out there still can’t align the production with the demand. And the global health issue keeps wreaking havoc in certain regions of the world, sometimes forcing the closure of certain facilities, therefore causing more disruptions in the market.
Ford has also announced recently that it’s pausing the production of the F-150, blaming the lack of semiconductors as the reason it can’t maintain the truck output unaffected.
