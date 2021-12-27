Unmolested 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Barn Find Has the Full Package, Runs Like New

Barn finds are great, but when the car that receives a second chance is an unmolested, complete, and all-original model, the whole thing is 50 times better.
And the 1979 Camaro that we have here is just the confirmation you need in this regard.
The car has recently been pulled from a barn in Arizona, and eBay seller diecastkid2 guarantees that everything on this Camaro is as original as it can be.
Let’s start with the overall condition of the vehicle. Clearly, this Camaro looks good, yet it doesn’t mean it’s a perfect 10. The body does show some signs of rust, but the seller says it’s only on the surface, so in theory, the fixes should be relatively easy.
The paint is the original one applied by Chevrolet back in 1979 when the Camaro rolled off the assembly lines, and the interior comes in an amazing condition. Everything looks to be in tip-top shape, and this isn’t necessarily surprising given the car has only 31,000 miles (50,000 km) on the clock.
The low mileage is a sign the vehicle has spent most of its time in a garage, and while it does require a few fixes here and there, this Camaro is ready to become your daily driver if this is what you’re interested in.
The engine under the hood is a matching-numbers V8 that came on the Camaro when it was born. It’s a 305 (5.0-liter) V8 that starts just right and works properly, so it shouldn’t require any fixes.
The vehicle has already received a bunch of repairs here and there but given it has recently passed a New York State inspection, it’s pretty clear it comes in a condition you’d normally expect to find on a new car.
If you’re impressed with all of these and want to take this all-original, unmolested, and complete Camaro home, you just need to win the digital fight against other people online. The bidding is currently at approximately $3,000, but with around 7 days left until the auction comes to an end, it could go substantially higher.
The car has recently been pulled from a barn in Arizona, and eBay seller diecastkid2 guarantees that everything on this Camaro is as original as it can be.
Let’s start with the overall condition of the vehicle. Clearly, this Camaro looks good, yet it doesn’t mean it’s a perfect 10. The body does show some signs of rust, but the seller says it’s only on the surface, so in theory, the fixes should be relatively easy.
The paint is the original one applied by Chevrolet back in 1979 when the Camaro rolled off the assembly lines, and the interior comes in an amazing condition. Everything looks to be in tip-top shape, and this isn’t necessarily surprising given the car has only 31,000 miles (50,000 km) on the clock.
The low mileage is a sign the vehicle has spent most of its time in a garage, and while it does require a few fixes here and there, this Camaro is ready to become your daily driver if this is what you’re interested in.
The engine under the hood is a matching-numbers V8 that came on the Camaro when it was born. It’s a 305 (5.0-liter) V8 that starts just right and works properly, so it shouldn’t require any fixes.
The vehicle has already received a bunch of repairs here and there but given it has recently passed a New York State inspection, it’s pretty clear it comes in a condition you’d normally expect to find on a new car.
If you’re impressed with all of these and want to take this all-original, unmolested, and complete Camaro home, you just need to win the digital fight against other people online. The bidding is currently at approximately $3,000, but with around 7 days left until the auction comes to an end, it could go substantially higher.