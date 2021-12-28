2015 Corvette Z06 Convertible Is a One-Owner 7-Speed Wonder, Available Right Now

Let’s be frank. The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 might be the absolute best version of “America’s sports car” ever made. At least until a newer, cooler C8 incarnation appears on the horizon. But not everyone wants to wait an “eternity” for the mid-engine wonder.
With the current state of the worldwide automotive industry, as well as the well-known string of bad luck that has plagued GM’s highly-successful C8 Stingray operation thus far, no one should be surprised by a couple of things. First, the record-breaking widebody 2023 Z06 might arrive late at the mid-engine party.
Secondly, one can bet the entire household (and a couple of mortgages on top) that dealers will gladly mark up the MSRPs. So, the 2023 Z06 will be a potentially incredibly late and expensive supercar killer. Thus, perhaps it’s best to start enjoying its predecessor right now. Even if it only comes with a front-engine, RWD layout. And a purist’s delight: a seven-speed manual transmission, in this case.
What we have here is a 2015 Chevy Corvette Z06 Convertible (which is always a plus in our sunshine-craving rule book) dressed up in triple black (soft top, plus exterior paint, and interior leather treatment). It resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
And the dealership clearly flaunts some of the highlights, such as the fact it’s a one-owner, low-mileage (1,394 miles/2,243 km), supercharged engineering marvel. Packing a 6.2-liter 650-horsepower V8 engine and an uncommon seven-speed manual transmission, this Z06 looks brand new. And, best of all, it’s up for grabs right now.
One could even envision a strategy: buy it right now, enjoy it during the upcoming spring and summer, sell it again next autumn and use the proceeds as a down payment for a 2023 Z06. You are going to bleed cash (GKM wants no less than $99,900), that’s true, but the feeling of exhilaration while road-tripping both instances of the Z06 will probably more than make up for the bank account sadness.
Secondly, one can bet the entire household (and a couple of mortgages on top) that dealers will gladly mark up the MSRPs. So, the 2023 Z06 will be a potentially incredibly late and expensive supercar killer. Thus, perhaps it’s best to start enjoying its predecessor right now. Even if it only comes with a front-engine, RWD layout. And a purist’s delight: a seven-speed manual transmission, in this case.
What we have here is a 2015 Chevy Corvette Z06 Convertible (which is always a plus in our sunshine-craving rule book) dressed up in triple black (soft top, plus exterior paint, and interior leather treatment). It resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
And the dealership clearly flaunts some of the highlights, such as the fact it’s a one-owner, low-mileage (1,394 miles/2,243 km), supercharged engineering marvel. Packing a 6.2-liter 650-horsepower V8 engine and an uncommon seven-speed manual transmission, this Z06 looks brand new. And, best of all, it’s up for grabs right now.
One could even envision a strategy: buy it right now, enjoy it during the upcoming spring and summer, sell it again next autumn and use the proceeds as a down payment for a 2023 Z06. You are going to bleed cash (GKM wants no less than $99,900), that’s true, but the feeling of exhilaration while road-tripping both instances of the Z06 will probably more than make up for the bank account sadness.