O.G. Sports SUV: 1992 GMC Typhoon Is a Quick Blast With an Interesting Past

Depending on how old you are, you might think that Porsche or BMW might have invented the sports SUV segment, but you’d be wrong. Fast utility vehicles and trucks go back decades, and in the early 90s, GMC used to produce two very special models in the Syclone and the Typhoon.
The former was a high-performance version of the GMC Sonoma pickup, while the latter was based on the 1991 GMC Jimmy, which was basically a rebadged Chevy Blazer. We’re here to talk about the Typhoon, because we just found this 1992 example, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, and it really feels like a sneaky good purchase, if you’re a fan, that is.
GMC produced approximately 2,500 units for the 1992 model year, all powered by a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6, paired to a four-speed 4L60 automatic gearbox. But let’s talk visuals first.
Compared to the Jimmy, the Typhoon came with a body color grille, lower body cladding, wider arches, integrated fog lights and ‘Typhoon’ graphics. This particular example was originally finished in Aquamarine Metallic and repainted grey under current ownership. It also comes with custom 18-inch wheels, featuring Typhoon-branded center caps.
The cabin meanwhile is pretty straight forward, with black leather front bucket seats, a folding rear bench, ‘Typhoon’ headrest embroidery, but also air conditioning, cruise control, an AM/FM stereo, branded floor mats, leather steering wheel and power windows. By 1992 standards, you couldn’t ask for much more from a convenience standpoint.
Now back to that V6 engine, because while you might think it doesn’t produce enough juice, this SUV was capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in a little over 5 seconds, which is quick even for today. To be fair though, a modern-day equivalent for this vehicle would weigh a great deal more – the Typhoon only weighed around 3,800 lbs (1,720 kg).
Anyway, when new, this SUV would send 280 hp and 360 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque to all four wheels, considerably more than what this engine originally produced in the Jimmy (190 hp).
GMC produced approximately 2,500 units for the 1992 model year, all powered by a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6, paired to a four-speed 4L60 automatic gearbox. But let’s talk visuals first.
Compared to the Jimmy, the Typhoon came with a body color grille, lower body cladding, wider arches, integrated fog lights and ‘Typhoon’ graphics. This particular example was originally finished in Aquamarine Metallic and repainted grey under current ownership. It also comes with custom 18-inch wheels, featuring Typhoon-branded center caps.
The cabin meanwhile is pretty straight forward, with black leather front bucket seats, a folding rear bench, ‘Typhoon’ headrest embroidery, but also air conditioning, cruise control, an AM/FM stereo, branded floor mats, leather steering wheel and power windows. By 1992 standards, you couldn’t ask for much more from a convenience standpoint.
Now back to that V6 engine, because while you might think it doesn’t produce enough juice, this SUV was capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in a little over 5 seconds, which is quick even for today. To be fair though, a modern-day equivalent for this vehicle would weigh a great deal more – the Typhoon only weighed around 3,800 lbs (1,720 kg).
Anyway, when new, this SUV would send 280 hp and 360 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque to all four wheels, considerably more than what this engine originally produced in the Jimmy (190 hp).