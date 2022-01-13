Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra Singled Out With Major Engine Problems by Consumer Reports

The latest Consumer Reports reliability rankings taint the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra’s reputation, as both models came out on top with “major engine problems.” The Consumer Reports ranking is based on survey data and focuses on 1- to 3-year-old models on the market.
No car is fail-safe and some models are known for having more problems than others. This has nothing to do with the make or the model, as any of those might be affected. This is because the auto industry relies on suppliers that serve many carmakers at once. A small blunder from their part can turn into costly recalls for many carmakers – just like Takata’s failed airbags showed us.
The latest Consumer Reports study analyzes 17 common trouble spots that signal reliability problems for cars less than three-year-old. Cars this new are expected to be problem-free, but CR’s study shows this is not the case. Even a small percentage of the problem stands out. The study is also indicative of the higher probability for these cars to exhibit bigger problems in the future, as they age and rack up miles.
According to Consumer Reports, 4% of Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra owners reported some kind of engine issues that are considered to be major problems. These include multiple reports of engines being replaced along with cylinder head-related issues. Overall, Consumer Reports gives the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 a reliability score of one out of five.
In the General Motors stable, the 2020 Buick Encore GX was also put to shame as the most likely vehicle to have braking system problems. Although not a biggie, it was noted 7.8% of Encore GX owners reported excessive brake squeal when engaging the brakes.
If you think GM fared badly in this study, you should see the other guys. Two Ford models and one Lincoln scored badly for minor transmission issues (Mustang), suspension/steering (F-350), and power equipment (Lincoln Aviator). As some would expect, Tesla was the overall champion with climate system problems (Model S), and the Model Y was singled out in three categories – paint, body integrity, and body assembly issues.
