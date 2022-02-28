BMW M8 Morphs Into a German Mid-Engine Supercar to Answer C8 Corvette’s Z06 Dare

Today, America has taken the world by storm with its cool mid-engine C8 Corvette. It is not only a particularly good mid-engine sports car. But it is also getting ready to give Euro supercars a record-breaking FPC run for their money.
Let us face it. GM finally delivered that stroke of genius when it allowed Chevy engineers and designers to reinvent “America’s sports car” as a mid-engine wonder. The incredible hype, huge dealer and used car market cash markups, as well as track and dragstrip performance, are enough statements of its success.
And they are pushing up with the introduction of the naturally-aspirated, record-breaking 2023 C8 Corvette Z06, complete with a 670-horsepower LT6 flat-plane crank V8 engine. That means Italian and British supercars (and some exotics too) are soon going to be in a world of hurt. Some say that something needs to be done. Even if only virtually.
The pixel master only known as superrenderscars on social media has produced a POV update for one of his/her older digital projects. And it could not fit a better context. The CGI expert is no stranger to odd transformations. Some of the best, though, involve a switch to a mid-engine configuration.
And while this is not the first time we have seen the mid-engine BMW M8 project, it is now presented from a slightly different POV. Because this author usually does not worry about angles, he/she always has the opportunity to revisit any of the digital creations and provide a second, fresher perspective.
This is exactly what happened with the mid-engine BMW M8. And we feel that – if ever real – this German supercar might have one of the best chances to rightfully answer the massive C8 Corvette Z06 dare! Especially in Competition guise, and complete with its underrated S63 twin-turbocharged V8 engine that allegedly has “just” 617 horsepower on tap.
