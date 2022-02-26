Ranger-Based 2023 Ford Everest Imagined With Raptor Styling Cues

Introduced in 2003 with underpinnings and oily bits from the Ranger, the first-generation Everest was developed specifically for Asia-Pacific markets. Redesigned on the T6 vehicle architecture in 2015, the mid-size utility vehicle will be updated once more on Tuesday, March 1st of 2022.
The Ford Motor Company will unveil the T6.2-based model at 18:00 AEDT via livestream. In addition to the three-row SUV, the launch will bring together chief platform engineer Ian Foston and design head Max Wolff.
Spied in Australia, Europe, and the United States with minimal camouflage and coil-sprung rear suspension, the family-oriented utility vehicle is dubbed Endeavor in the Indian market. So far, the Ford Motor Company has confirmed production in Thailand where FoMoCo will invest $900 million to support production of the SUV and its Ranger-badged sibling.
Just like the second-generation Everest, we’re looking forward to various diesel engines for the Australian market whereas China is likely to receive a four-cylinder turbo. The 2.0-liter EcoBlue and 2.3-liter EcoBoost seem to be the culprits, together with the 10R ten-speed automatic transmission.
As far as the all-new Ranger is concerned, the Dearborn-based automaker has confirmed a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 engine in addition to the single- and bi-turbo EcoBlue mentioned in the previous paragraph. The Ranger Raptor was recently confirmed with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost and the bi-turbo EcoBlue, but still, don’t hold your breath for the Raptor-infused Everest.
Imagined with the Raptor’s exterior design cues by pixel artist Joao Kleber Amaral, the dune-bashing utility vehicle would cannibalize with its pickup sibling. Even though body-on-frame utility vehicle sales are on the rise in the Asia-Pacific reason, the Everest still is a small fish in a pond that also includes heavyweights like the Toyota Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado.
Unfortunately for North America, the Ford Motor Company has no plans of bringing the Everest stateside as the three-row alternative to the Bronco. But on the upside, the all-new Ranger Raptor will be produced in Wayne at the Michigan Assembly Plant alongside the all-new Ranger and Bronco.
