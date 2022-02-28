BMW M5 Touring Wants Nothing More Than a Piece of the Audi RS 6 Avant

autoevolution
28 Feb 2022
BMW is bringing back the wagon body style to the M family by launching the new M3 Touring later this year. Gunning for the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate, it will feel alone in the company’s family, as the bigger M5 is offered solely as a sedan.
But what if the German car firm decides to give the M5 a long-roof variant? With that question in mind, J.B.Cars on Instagram set out to rearrange the pixels of the four-door, turning it into a veritable rival to the likes of the Audi RS 6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate.

Kind enough to provide a before-and-after picture of the project, the rendering artist went down the simple route when it comes to imagining what a BMW M5 Touring might look like. As a result, it has a less sloping roofline towards the rear, which has been stretched out above the luggage area. Rear three-quarter windows provide additional illumination inside, and below the rear windscreen, it looks identical to its four-door sibling.

This means that everything soldiers on, from the overall shape of the bumper, complete with the integrated diffuser that incorporates the quad exhaust pipes, to the taillights. A ducktail spoiler is not on deck anymore, as instead, the pixel manipulator has given it a slightly bigger piece on top of the tailgate.

You may have noticed the ‘CS’ badge, which tells us that this M5 Touring would have 626 hp (635 ps / 467 kw) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque on tap. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, mated to an automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive, rockets the real M5 CS to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.9 seconds. As a result, despite being an executive sedan, it can give some supercars a run for their money.

