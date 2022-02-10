Nissan Skyline GT-R Digitally Wraps Our Mind Around Celestial Unicorn R34 Goodies

Today, following a harrowing couple of years, everything seems to be increasingly hard to find. That is valid for the automotive industry as well. Whether dealing with cars or a simple wrap...
Unbelievably, even aftermarket outlets have been hit with inventory concerns. And that includes not just major products, but even something as mundane as a vinyl wrap! Alas, when you are an automotive virtual artist, no real-world concerns will stand in the way of amazing digital projects.
Case in point. Jon Pumfrey, the pixel master behind the DomesticMango label (aka dm_jon on social media), brings us a limited edition wrap that befits this legendary JDM representative. Dubbed the Inozetek x Alex Choi Celestial Unicorn, this quirky film has mesmerizing color-changing properties. So, it is no wonder that Inozetek uses a slammed, widebody Lambo Huracan as their perfectly wrapped and winged showcase example.
Alas, this CGI expert has a knack for anything JDM. So, it was only logical that a fan-favorite model would get preferential treatment instead. That would be Nissan’s fifth-generation R34 Skyline GT-R. A high-performance Japanese car that was made famous not just because of underground street tuning/racing apparitions. But, above all, thanks to Hollywood pop culture.
Sure, tucked inside the virtual artist’s digital garage, this R34 Skyline GT-R looks slightly better prepared for a round of Need for Speed. As opposed to crazy shenanigans with the late and dearly regrated Paul Walker (aka Brian O'Conner) at the helm. No one will mind, probably, since this is all just wishful thinking.
Still, one must applaud the incredible skill and dedication of a pixel master that arranged all the crazy color shifts and shades in the most natural way possible! Now, onto a few moments of imagination land daydreaming with this Celestial Unicorn. Yeah, the R34 seems down for some feisty canyon carving as it roars the virtual twin-turbocharged RB26/28DETT inline-six... hopefully of the 2.8-liter Z-tune Nismo variety.
