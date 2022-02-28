Hudson “Mr. Green Hornet” Rides Slammed Into an SRT Demon CGI Aftermarket World

Not long now and among Stellantis’ flurry of electrified vehicles, there is also going to be a Dodge Hornet. Alas, that one is allegedly vastly different from AMC’s original Hudson Hornet.
We really should not even count it as a potential spiritual successor. Dodge will build a little Hornet that is going to be an SUV based on the newly introduced 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale as a follow-up to a mini-MPV concept car from the mid-2000s.
Meanwhile, the legacy of the 1950-1957 Hudson Hornet deserves much better. After all, the car was not just ahead of its time both in terms of styling and technology, or a NASCAR legend. It also morphed into something with pop culture legacy, both in real and animated form.
Speaking of virtual creations, Czech Republic-based CGI expert Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, is finally back in full with more American muscle car ideas. So, after previously tickling our digital palate with a 1969 Dodge Charger “HellDog,” he is back with yet another vintage “Stellantis” creation.
This time around he follows back the lineage to the 1950s when the Nash-Kelvinator Corporation and Hudson Motor Car Company were just merging to form AMC (American Motor Corporation). During that time, Hudson started delivering the full-size Hornet in America. The rest is history, of course, but that does not mean he cannot trample with it.
So, a virtual Hodson Hornet restomod now has additional connections. Dubbed “Mr. Green Hornet,” it is obviously giving a quick shout-out to all the masked crime-fighters out there. Alas, that is not all, since the hashtags, along with the exposed engine internals, clearly show that something is supercharged V8 amiss.
As in sporting enough oomph to support the slammed and streamlined virtual build case from the matching-green shop tools with additional SRT Hellcat or Demon V8 madness...
