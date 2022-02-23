Stellantis Confirms Dodge Hornet and 16 Other Plug-In Vehicles, Including Pure EVs

Stellantis is pretty happy with its first full year’s financial results. The company that was created with the merger of PSA and FCA had an adjusted operating profit of 11.8%. The goal was to reach 10% if the international health crisis did not get in the way. The fact that it did makes the company believe it will have much better results in the future – so much so that it confirmed it will present 17 new plug-in vehicles until the end of 2023.

