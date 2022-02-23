Stellantis Confirms Dodge Hornet and 16 Other Plug-In Vehicles, Including Pure EVs

Stellantis is pretty happy with its first full year’s financial results. The company that was created with the merger of PSA and FCA had an adjusted operating profit of 11.8%. The goal was to reach 10% if the international health crisis did not get in the way. The fact that it did makes the company believe it will have much better results in the future – so much so that it confirmed it will present 17 new plug-in vehicles until the end of 2023.
This classification includes PHEVs (plug-in hybrid vehicles) and BEVs (battery electric vehicles). Some models will have both. Considering BEVs and PHEVs are very different animals, that means Stellantis will actually have 20 new plug-in vehicles to offer. In fact, make it 21 if you do not consider the Maserati GranTurismo as the same vehicle as the GranCabrio. A battery pack will power these almost identical twins.
The company presented a product roadmap with its results that shows Dodge will have a yet unnamed PHEV. That is an obvious reference to the Dodge version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale filmed at the Pomigliano d'Arco factory. Although we are not sure the name will really be Hornet, there are no surprises regarding which car to expect. Stellantis also counted the Tonale as one of the 2022 premieres. The Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV appears on the roadmap as “already available” and is not included among these 17 new products.
The TBA (to be announced) tag can also be seen in two Citroën vehicles, two Fiats, and one Jeep. All of them will be BEVs. Curiously, the Maserati Grecale will also have a pure electric version. Rumor had it that the new SUV would be built over the Giorgio platform. Either that is incorrect, or the electric Grecale will premiere the new STLA Medium or Large. We’ll soon know more about that.
The other eight vehicles hold no surprises regarding their names. Citroën will get the C5X as a plug-in hybrid. Fiat will sell an electric Scudo, and RAM will also have a shot with the ProMaster EV. The Opel Astra and Astra Station Wagon will both have BEV and PHEV versions. Considering the Peugeot 308 already has its PHEV version for sale, its electric version is what we can expect, as well as the BEV and PHEV derivatives of the 308 SW.
Peugeot will also get a C Crossover as a plug-in hybrid. This guy is a complete mystery. If the C references the market segment, Peugeot already has a PHEV C crossover: the 308 Hybrid4. Citroën used to have the C-Crosser, the company’s version of the Mitsubishi Outlander.
Whatever this plug-in hybrid is, it will reinforce Stellantis’ presence in very competitive market segments. Looking at the company’s financial results so far, they are very likely to ensure the double-digit margins Carlos Tavares expects to have in 2022.
