RAM Revolution Wants to Put You in the Electric Pickup Truck Development Loop

Tesla promised in 2019 it would sell an electric pickup truck by 2021, and nothing has happened so far. Ford followed suit, and its F-150 Lightning should arrive in the next few months to join the Rivian R1T as an option with a battery pack. RAM has no rush: it launched RAM Revolution to ask its customers what they want in an electric pickup truck.
In the YouTube video embedded below, RAM recognizes it will not be among the “first come, first served” car companies in that market segment. That said, the Stellantis brand wants to sell “the best electric truck” instead. That’s why it states that the revolution will only begin when the RAM 1500 BEV “rolls off the line,” which the automaker expects to happen by 2024.
With the official name of the future electric truck seemingly defined, that may mean two things. The first is that the RAM 1500 BEV is probably entering development only now that the Rivian R1T proved this could be an attractive market segment. The second is that RAM is probably waiting for better battery tech to start fighting for its slice of this cake.
That is wise. With the current cells, a pickup truck powered by a battery pack would be heavier than its competitors and would not travel as far. While that may be just fine for a leisure vehicle, it can be a hassle in one that people intend to put to work. Ford will put that to the test with the F-150 Lightning.
If Stellantis manages to get a solid-state battery until 2024 – or at least something that could take fast charges without the same reliability concerns that current cells present – that may already put it at an advantage against the older competitors. If Stellantis is promising that the RAM 1500 BEV “will haul anything, anywhere, on your command,” it has to ensure that it is feasible. We’re convinced that most of the requests the company will get at RAM Revolution will relate to their range needs. Any other demand will be much easier to solve.
