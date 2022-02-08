Subaru Is Running Out of 2021 WRXs and WRX STIs, But Not for Why You Think.

The newest generation of Subaru WRX and STI performance sedans may or may not have lit your world on fire in the last year or so. But before it hits the showrooms, your time to get a 2021 version is running out rapidly. The carmaker is making way for the 2022 models.
Shockingly, it appears the global microchip shortage is only a secondary reason as to why this shortage is taking place. Sales of the high-performance Subaru sports sedans surpassed even what Subaru themselves could have anticipated, in spite of all the criticism. Subaru delivered 27,141 2021 WRX and STI units to U.S. customers last year, 5,963 units above those sold in 2020. But the Asian manufacturer had a slow start in the U.S. in 2022, reporting only 341 WRX and WRX STI units sold in January.
And it might be where this ends, torquenews.com reports. With a new generation on its way, the move doesn't come as a surprise. Subaru is putting an end to production of the fourth-generation models and is getting ready for the new generation. Unveiled in September 2021, the 2022 WRX and the WRX STI are expected to hit showroom floors sometime in the spring of 2022.
But with factories across Japan sitting idle with a lack of microchips, the possibility does exist that we may one day see proverbial oceans of Subaru vehicles sitting nearly finished, waiting desperately for microchips that may or may not be ready in time. Meanwhile, a recent shutdown at the Japanese facility where the WRX is built is only bringing more questions than answers.
What does this mean for the average consumer who just wants a shot at buying one of the world's most capable sports sedans? Well, it's starting to look like turning to the used market for slightly older models may be the best course of action for the moment. Even if you're paying a substantial markup for the privilege. What strange times we all live in.
