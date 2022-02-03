According to JATO Dynamics, VW Led the EV Market in Europe – Tesla Was Third

Elon Musk used the excuse that Tesla has to focus on volumes for its current cars to say it will not deliver any new models this year. Even if that made sense because of repressed demand, the effect would be limited to the market segments where Tesla’s current vehicles belong. Europe’s 2021 sales results show it is a mistake, with Volkswagen Group leading the market one year after it started delivering the first MEB product, the ID.3.

