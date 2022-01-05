Stellantis Signs Deal With Amazon Over Software Development, It Does Not End There

Stellantis will team up with Amazon to develop a new digital cabin platform, which will be called STLA SmartCockpit. The latter will be available starting 2024 with Amazon software solutions, and it will be a part of a long-term, software-focused solution.
The deal was announced today, January 5, 2022, along with a series of multi-year agreements. One of them will make Amazon the first commercial customer of the new Ram ProMaster Battery Electric Vehicle in 2023. The latter will be a part of the American retail giant's sustainable delivery network.
The two companies have not specified how many Ram electric vans is Amazon going to buy, but we should learn more later. The news is interesting since Amazon also plans to buy electric vans from Rivian.
Moreover, the deal between Stellantis and Amazon also includes collaborative engineering and innovation initiatives. Stellantis' global workforce is set to be upskilled with the help of AWS, Amazon Web Services, and they will work to accelerate the vehicle manufacturer's time to market.
By 2024, Stellantis will train more than 5,000 developers and engineers in AWS-related cloud technologies to accelerate its transformation as a company to a data-driven enterprise in the cloud. With AWS, Stellantis will launch a global learning curriculum that is called Agile-Auto Software and Data Academy.
As Stellantis notes, the collaboration will bring over-the-air updates for their vehicles, while also integrating with customers' digital lives. The new STLA SmartCockpit platform is set to bring vehicle-specific and brand-specific features for the models that will get it starting 2024.
For example, Chrysler's Pacifica might get a family-trip planner that would recommend media content, restaurants, points of interest, and even fun places to stop along a route, Stellantis notes. That is just an example for now, but it might become reality in two years' time.
Meanwhile, in Jeep vehicles, the system could integrate a digital "off-road coach," which would help customers calibrate their vehicles, optimize their performance, and even navigate outside the beaten path.
The new partnership will also leverage Mobile Drive, a joint venture that was formed by Stellantis with Foxconn last year. The latter is meant to develop digital cockpits and personalized connected services, and their development work will continue.
