Amazon Joins Meta in Pulling Out of CES 2022 Amidst Omicron Concerns

Amazon is joining Facebook parent firm Meta, as well as the likes of Twitter and Pinterest, in skipping the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), amidst concerns about the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. The event is scheduled to take place January 5-8. 6 photos



As far as Amazon is concerned, their absence from



Meanwhile, U.S. wireless carrier and conference sponsor T-Mobile is also holding back the vast majority of its contingent, while its chief executive will no longer deliver a keynote speech.



“We are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision,” said T-Mobile, while also feeling confident that CES organizers will be taking all protective measures necessary to keep everyone safe.



Health precautions will include vaccination requirements, masking and the availability of tests, as per the Consumer Technology Association.



There are, of course, tech firms still committed to participating in the event, such as Qualcomm, Sony, plus Alphabet Inc’s Google and its self-driving vehicle unit, Waymo. They’re all planning on showcasing new hardware, while also hosting various meetings. Then there are companies that had long ago planned for exclusively virtual presentations, such as chipmaker Nvidia.



As for conventional carmakers, we know that GM chief executive Mary Barra still intends to introduce Chevy's fully electric Silverado pickup at CES 2022 – undoubtedly one of the event's biggest reveals, one that will put Chevrolet on the map as an EV truck-maker.