Amazon's New Electric Van is the Future of Last Mile Delivery

Last mile delivery is one of the biggest problems of logistics. The final leg of a parcel’s journey from the distribution warehouse to the customer is a key differentiator in the industry, and Amazon knows it all too well.
Thanks to the technological know-how it has gained since 1994 and the loads of money it has to burn on R&D, the trillion-dollar company headed by Jeff Bezos decided to switch to electric vans to the detriment of fossil fuel. This change of heart comes in support of The Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions. As opposed to the 2050 target of the Paris Accord, Amazon is confident that it'll go green 10 years early.
"We hope our custom-designed electric vehicle helps create a sense of urgency in the industry to think big about embracing sustainable technology and solutions - whether you're a package delivery company, a logistics company, an ice cream manufacturer, or almost anyone else with vehicles on the road," declared Ross Rachey, the director of Global Fleet and Products.
The four-wheeled box is manufactured by Rivian, and the first unit of 100,000 ordered will hit the road in 2021 according to the Seattle-based company. As a brief refresher, Amazon invested $700 million into the EV startup last year to bolster the automaker’s ambitious plans for the R1T truck and R1S SUV.
Equipped with an all-digital dashboard and Amazon branding instead of Rivian badges, the delivery van has a state-of-the-art sensor suite that enables highway and traffic-assist technologies. Exterior cameras are also featured, providing a 360-degree view outside the vehicle to the instrument cluster or infotainment system. Speaking of the cockpit, physical buttons are few and far between, translating to less complexity and lower production costs.
“One of three models that Amazon has invested in,” the electric delivery vehicle further boasts Alexa integration, a “dancefloor” in the cabin for easy movement inside the van, and three levels of shelving with a bulkhead door.
No output figures were given, we don't know the capacity of the battery or the driving range, and Amazon hasn't confirmed how much the van costs per unit either. Of the 100,000 units ordered so far, 10,000 are said to be on the road by 2022 and the remaining 90,000 will follow suit by 2030.
