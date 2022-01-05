The World’s First Digital Cockpit Platform Gets Another Major App

Navigation software expert TomTom has just announced that Amazon Music, the music streaming service whose adoption keeps rising, is now available on the company’s very own IndiGO platform and can be pre-installed by partners on the vehicles powered by this product.
TomTom IndiGO, which was announced in late 2021, is the world's first digital cockpit software that allows carmakers to overhaul the experience behind the wheel with a new-gen approach proving access to a rich collection of apps.
And starting today, this rich collection of apps also includes Amazon Music, with TomTom explaining that carmakers can now preinstall this service into their cars powered by IndiGO.
Amazon Music recently debuted on Android Automotive too, so the launch on TomTom’s IndiGO isn’t by any means surprising. IndiGO itself is based on Android Automotive, so at the end of the day, this new announcement is the living proof that app developers out there are increasingly interested in expanding their software to cars as well.
In the meantime, Google is also working around the clock on improving the adoption of Android Automotive. And of course, Google gives carmakers the freedom of fully customizing the operating system in a way that perfectly adapts to their needs.
In other words, while the user interface offered to the driver could be different, the underlying features are pretty much the same.
Android Automotive obviously comes with new-gen capabilities, and it offers deep integration of Google services. Google Assistant, for example, has access to more vehicle capabilities, so drivers can control more of their cars with voice commands.
Depending on the car model, Google Assistant can adjust the climate control settings and even the seats, all using nothing more than voice commands. Google Maps also comes with upgraded capabilities in electric cars, as it gets access to battery information and can therefore estimate the range when it provides navigation to a certain destination.
And starting today, this rich collection of apps also includes Amazon Music, with TomTom explaining that carmakers can now preinstall this service into their cars powered by IndiGO.
Amazon Music recently debuted on Android Automotive too, so the launch on TomTom’s IndiGO isn’t by any means surprising. IndiGO itself is based on Android Automotive, so at the end of the day, this new announcement is the living proof that app developers out there are increasingly interested in expanding their software to cars as well.
In the meantime, Google is also working around the clock on improving the adoption of Android Automotive. And of course, Google gives carmakers the freedom of fully customizing the operating system in a way that perfectly adapts to their needs.
In other words, while the user interface offered to the driver could be different, the underlying features are pretty much the same.
Android Automotive obviously comes with new-gen capabilities, and it offers deep integration of Google services. Google Assistant, for example, has access to more vehicle capabilities, so drivers can control more of their cars with voice commands.
Depending on the car model, Google Assistant can adjust the climate control settings and even the seats, all using nothing more than voice commands. Google Maps also comes with upgraded capabilities in electric cars, as it gets access to battery information and can therefore estimate the range when it provides navigation to a certain destination.