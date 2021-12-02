Here Are the Top 5 Most Rewarding Holiday Projects

New Android Automotive-Based Platform Promises the Digital Cockpit Everybody Wants

TomTom has recently taken the wraps off a new platform whose purpose is to completely transform the digital capabilities behind the wheel with features allowing for a new-gen experience. 10 photos



With support for touch, voice input, and steering wheel controls, IndiGO lets you access the majority of vehicle functions not only when you’re already behind the wheel but also remotely with companion apps.



The digital cockpit platform, which can be installed by carmakers on a wide variety of vehicles and hardware, can run on all in-vehicle infotainment displays and load profiles automatically using nothing but the driver's mobile phone. The experience can therefore be fully personalized, as it can read not only settings and apps but also essential data such as calendar appointments.



Needless to say, given it’s based on Android Automotive, TomTom IndiGo offers access to a wide variety of apps built for the



However, TomTom has developed support for customer companion apps, which means drivers can prepare for the next trip in advance without actually being in the car. For example, drivers can check the battery level or even heat the cabin on a cold day right from their phones.



The capabilities of TomTom IndiGo are impressive, to say the least, as it can read data from vehicle systems and sensors, offer super-accurate range estimates, and display ADAS information.



TomTom says all customers will be provided with access to IndiGO’s source code, which essentially means they will be able to customize the platform according to their liking and needs.



