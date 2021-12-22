Forget Google Maps as Rival Joins Forces with VW for New Navigation Solution

TomTom is one of the leading companies when it comes to navigation software, and its premium products are making their way to more and more new-generation vehicles out there.
Most recently, TomTom announced a new exciting partnership with CARIAD specifically to develop a navigation platform that would make its way to cars launched by brands in the Volkswagen Group starting with 2023.
CARIAD will be in charge of the user interface and the user experience with an increased focus on map visualization, therefore making the navigation as easy to use as possible. TomTom will develop a hybrid navigation solution, which means it’ll offer both online and offline guidance.
TomTom says this platform will include many of its new-generation capabilities, including frequent updates, accurate ETAs, and traffic information. When an Internet connection isn’t available, TomTom navigation software can allow for the automatic switch to the onboard software.
The two companies are currently working on this new joint project, and the first models to sport TomTom navigation software with CARIAD integration will see the daylight beginning in 2023. All these cars will be electric, TomTom says, so they will also come with dedicated capabilities for these models, including EV range and enhanced routing accuracy for better accuracy.
In some regards, TomTom’s new software can very well be considered an alternative to Google’s Android Automotive, a stand-alone operating system that also comes pre-loaded with some new cars, such as the Polestar 2.
Like TomTom’s product, Android Automotive offers deep integration with vehicle functions, so it can keep an eye on the battery level and therefore help fight the range anxiety. Google Maps can look for more efficient routes and then automatically provide guidance to the nearest charging stations whenever the vehicle is about to run out of battery.
TomTom, however, says it’s already working on more advanced functionality that will make its way to cars as part of the partnership, including lane-level navigation and lane-dependent traffic to make the routing overall more accurate.
