Google Maps Could Get a New Feature to Work With Multiple Locations Easier

Google is looking into all kinds of ideas to improve Google Maps, and needless to say, the company has the same goal not only on mobile but on pretty much all the other platforms where its service is available.
Most recently, the Mountain View-based search giant has started experimenting with a new feature specifically aimed at the desktop, but which could very well make its way to mobile as well if successful.
As spotted earlier this week, Google Maps has been quietly updated with an experimental new button called “Dock to bottom” and showing up next to each location you open on the desktop.
The purpose of this new button is as straightforward as possible, and you could easily guess it by just reading its name.
When clicked, this button automatically sends the location you’re currently browsing to the bottom of the Google Maps interface in a dedicated dock. The whole idea is quite simple.
Users can add several locations to this new dock and then browse them with just a click, therefore being able to work with multiple entries more conveniently. For example, they can compare routes if they’re interested in the navigation settings, operating hours, reviews, and so much more, all with just a click on the buttons in this dock.
At this point, however, the new button is only available for a very limited number of users, and it’s pretty clear Google is just trying to determine if such a feature makes any sense or not.
There’s no guarantee it would ever get the go-ahead, though, on the other hand, this feature would really make sense on mobile where working with multiple locations isn’t so convenient because of the limited screen estate.
The company has obviously remained tight-lipped on the new feature, so expect to find out more about it in the coming months as the testing makes more progress.
As spotted earlier this week, Google Maps has been quietly updated with an experimental new button called “Dock to bottom” and showing up next to each location you open on the desktop.
The purpose of this new button is as straightforward as possible, and you could easily guess it by just reading its name.
When clicked, this button automatically sends the location you’re currently browsing to the bottom of the Google Maps interface in a dedicated dock. The whole idea is quite simple.
Users can add several locations to this new dock and then browse them with just a click, therefore being able to work with multiple entries more conveniently. For example, they can compare routes if they’re interested in the navigation settings, operating hours, reviews, and so much more, all with just a click on the buttons in this dock.
At this point, however, the new button is only available for a very limited number of users, and it’s pretty clear Google is just trying to determine if such a feature makes any sense or not.
There’s no guarantee it would ever get the go-ahead, though, on the other hand, this feature would really make sense on mobile where working with multiple locations isn’t so convenient because of the limited screen estate.
The company has obviously remained tight-lipped on the new feature, so expect to find out more about it in the coming months as the testing makes more progress.