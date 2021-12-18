Google Maps Acting Up Again, Too Bad Apple Maps Isn’t There Yet

World’s First Floating Sea Palace Is the Kempinski Resort, Opens in 2023

Google hasn’t yet acknowledged the new problem on Google Maps, but you should keep the app fully up-to-date anyway, just in case a patch is rolled out silently. Most recently, users have come across a glitch that appears to be exclusive to iPhones and which makes a switch to an alternative solution more and more tempting.This time, the problem resides in the “Choose on map” feature that allows users to pick a starting point right by placing a pin on the map. In other words, when setting up the directions to figure out which way you need to go to reach a destination, the “Choose on map” feature fails to serve its purpose.And it’s all because when placing a pin on the map, the location is automatically switched to a random address that has nothing in common with the place selected by the user.The glitch only seems to affect Google Maps for iOS, and users here on Google’s forums indicate it’s been happening for approximately a month. The latest versions of Google Maps don’t necessarily improve the experience, so the bug is yet to be fixed.With Google Maps, therefore, struggling on iPhones, many people are tempted to switch to an alternative product. And of course, the first option is the native offering, which on iPhone is none other than Apple Maps , a long-time Google Maps competitor.The problem is that Apple Maps isn’t quite there yet, as most of the big updates that Apple released lately are still available only in a handful of regions. Furthermore, the company clearly doesn’t seem to be in a rush to reach the broad availability, so for example, the incident reporting capabilities in Apple Maps are still offered only in a very small number of countries.Google hasn’t yet acknowledged the new problem on Google Maps, but you should keep the app fully up-to-date anyway, just in case a patch is rolled out silently.

Editor's note: The photo gallery includes photos of the Waze app running on CarPlay. The photo gallery includes photos of the Waze app running on CarPlay.