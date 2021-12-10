Apple Brings Its Refreshed Google Maps Rival to More Users

Apple has been working very hard lately on improving Apple Maps, pretty much in an attempt to build a Google Maps rival, but at the same time, the company has never been in a rush to announce the broad availability of the latest updates.
The modern overhaul of Apple Maps, which includes better navigation and improved transit information, has until now been available only in the United States and a series of other markets.
Apple is indeed working on releasing these improvements for more users, but up to this point, new announcements in this regard are only shared occasionally.
This week, however, Apple has announced that the new Apple Maps is now available in Australia, with users in the country now getting full access to the new maps that include everything from roads, buildings, parks, and airports to 3D landmarks.
The navigation component of Apple Maps has also received a big refresh, and users in Australia are now being provided with speed camera information, while also being allowed to share the ETA with friends.
At the same time, Apple Maps is also getting a taste of Waze in Australia, as it allows users to report accidents, hazards, or speed checks.
“In addition to the new map, there are many features that help users more easily navigate and explore the world. Siri Natural Language Guidance offers more natural-sounding directions that are even easier to follow, such as ‘At the next traffic light, turn left.’ Lane guidance helps eliminate wrong turns and directional misses by lining users up in the correct lane before needing to turn or enter an elevated road. Speed cameras let users know when approaching speed and red-light cameras along a route, with the added ability to see where they are located on the map,” Apple explains.
At this point, it’s still not known what country is supposed to get the new Apple Maps next, but fingers crossed for the Cupertino-based tech giant to accelerate the release pace for users across the world.
