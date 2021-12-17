Don’t Update Your iPhone If You Use CarPlay, Google Maps, and Waze While Driving

In theory, software updates are anything but bad news for users out there, pretty much because they are supposed to further refine the experience with a specific product and iron out the bugs that were discovered prior to the release.
In practice, however, rushing to install a new software version is often a risky choice, mostly because of poor quality assurance that ends up turning an update into a crazy rollercoaster ride for some.
iOS 15.2, for example, was released a few days ago with much fanfare for Apple users, bringing quite a lot of new features and improvements for the experience not only with the iPhone but also with CarPlay.
And yet, this doesn’t necessarily mean everything was working exactly as anticipated, and if you haven’t already installed the update on your smartphone, you should think twice before doing it.
This is because iOS 15.2 seems to be causing new issues on CarPlay, and this time, it’s not just one app that’s being impacted.
Earlier today, I noticed that Google Maps sometimes freezes while providing navigation guidance on CarPlay, and when trying to force-close the app on my iPhone, everything returned to normal. This happened because I brought the app in focus on the smartphone, so the problem was pretty obvious.
At a specific time after the iPhone entered a locked state, Google Maps just freezes, causing the navigation to no longer update the location.
Now I see more people complaining of the same thing, not just with Google Maps but with Waze and other apps as well. At first glance, it all seems to be caused by iOS 15.2, so in theory, the operating system is the one that needs a patch this time.
Interestingly, most users claim that unlocking their iPhones and keeping the apps in focus allows them to work correctly on CarPlay too. Of course, this isn’t necessarily very convenient, but it’s pretty much the only way to deal with this problem for now.
Apple has obviously remained tight-lipped on this new struggle, so fingers crossed for more information on this front to surface rather sooner than later.
