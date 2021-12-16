This Custom Dash Proves Nobody Needs CarPlay When an iPad Can Do So Much More

While the adoption of CarPlay is on the rise for obvious reasons, there’s something that’s so much better than Apple’s genuine car-optimized experience.
It’s a full iPad that can be installed in your dashboard and which, as you can easily guess on your own, can boost the infotainment capabilities to a completely new level.
This is because, unlike CarPlay, which obviously comes with a series of limitations as to what apps you can run while driving, an iPad opens the door to the entire App Store in your car, all while also offering a higher-quality display, improved loading times, and a more responsive screen.
Needless to say, keeping an iPad on the dash isn’t exactly convenient, mostly because the tablet itself, despite not being too bulky, can be a hassle to use while driving.
But this is what the custom dash projects are for.
This new mod created by Soundman Car Audio and presented on his YouTube channel shows an iPad mini embedded into the dash of a 2019 Infiniti QX80.
In other words, the dash panel has been specifically tweaked to accommodate an iPad mini, so the tablet is now integrated into it just like it’d be a piece of factory-installed equipment.
There’s more to discover, however, as the panel also retains an opening for the OEM touchscreen. In theory, when the iPad isn’t connected, the driver can very well interact with the original head unit too.
Building such a custom dash panel for your car isn’t easy, or at least not if you want everything to look so premium. But on the other hand, this project proves there still are ways to unlock the full infotainment capabilities in the car and even get apps like YouTube and Netflix behind the wheel.
Obviously, this doesn’t necessarily mean you should use these while driving. This is a big no-no, so if anything, please stick with Google Maps and Spotify while driving and only watch videos when you’re parked.
