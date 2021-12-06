Another Navigation App Struggling on Android Auto, No Solid Alternative

5 Waze Crashing at Certain Locations, It’s Time to Switch to Google Maps

There are plenty of navigation apps with support for Android Auto out there, but needless to say, most people choose Google Maps, Waze, TomTom GO Navigation, and a few others. 7 photos



On the other hand, more and more apps end up struggling on Android Auto, making it really hard for users to pick a daily driver and then stick with it in the long term.



After Google Maps, which has encountered several



In this case, the problems started in November when TomTom GO Navigation received the update to version 3.3.14. At that point, users started reporting crashes and freezes happening regularly, with the app sometimes restarting automatically but still losing the navigation settings.



Some users managed to fix the whole thing by simply removing the Serena navigation voice, but on the other hand, this failed to do the trick for others.



TomTom said in mid-November it was aware of the problem, though it’s still not clear if the company managed to resolve it or not. Later the same month, it shipped version 3.3.31, which according to the changelog, was only a stability release with bug fixes and improvements.



Users are still reporting occasional crashes, so at this point, it just looks like TomTom needs to roll out another update to address this behavior and increase the overall stability of its navigation app.



