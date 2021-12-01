One More Big App Quietly Launches on Android Automotive

The Android Automotive ecosystem is slowly but surely growing, and it doesn’t all come down to just cars. Software developers themselves are also embracing this new car platform en-masse, and as it turns out, another big name did the same thing recently.
Amazon has launched a dedicated Android Automotive version of Amazon Music, though the company has somehow decided it’s better to do the whole thing quietly and without an official announcement.
As a result, people are accidentally coming across the Amazon Music listing on the Google Play Store on Android Automotive, and according to them, installing and using the app works just alright.
Unsurprisingly, Amazon Music comes with a series of limitations on Android Automotive, including the actual availability of the app on the Google Play Store. In other words, not everybody can download the app in their cars, as currently, Amazon Music is only live in the United States.
Needless to say, Amazon Music may not be the most popular music streaming service available out there, but its debut on Android Automotive shows that Google’s car platform is becoming more and more attractive for developers worldwide.
In the meantime, the adoption of this platform is also making good progress, with more and more automakers bringing it to their cars.
Polestar was the first company to install Android Automotive on its vehicles, but the list has since been expanded with other big names, including Volvo, Renault, Ford, and Lincoln. Some of these models, such as Ford’s vehicles, are yet to be released, as the American carmaker promised to install Android Automotive in its cars beginning with the model year 2023.
As compared to Android Auto, which requires a mobile device and a compatible head unit to run on the larger screen inside a car, Android Automotive comes pre-loaded with the infotainment system. It has access to more vehicle functions, including the air conditioning system, therefore offering more advanced integration of voice commands and navigation features.
