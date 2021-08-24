5 Watch This Guy Turn an Old Minivan Into a Redneck Space Shuttle

2 1966 GMC Van With 33-Inch Tires and Gullwing Doors Is the Ultimate Beach Buggy

2022 Ram ProMaster Rolls Out With Fresh Tech, EV Sibling to Debut in 2023

Known as the Fiat Ducato in Europe, the 2022 Ram ProMaster has just rolled off the assembly line with some new upgrades that include a nine-speed automatic transmission, more safety features, and an improved infotainment system. 29 photos



The new electric rack-and-pinion power



Instead of a key, now the vehicle can be started via a new push-button start. New features include a keyless entry for all doors as well and an electronic parking brake placed to the right of the driver on the center console that can be released by pushing the brake pedal and the parking brake switch simultaneously.



As for the



Furthermore, Ram equipped the



While Ram hasn't mentioned a price for the 2022 ProMaster, we know that the vehicle will be available in no less than 18 configurations, including two roof heights, three wheelbases, and four vehicle lengths, which will result in cargo lengths of 8 ft (2.4 m), 10 ft (3 m), 12 ft (3.6 m) and 13.5 ft (4 m) respectively. The van will arrive at dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2021. Ram also briefly mentioned that it plans to introduce a battery-powered ProMaster in 2023. The new 2022 Ram ProMaster keeps the previous model's 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, which is now paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, delivering 280 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque while boosting fuel economy by up to 9%. Unlike the rear-wheel-drive Ford Transit, all ProMaster models will come with a front-wheel-drive system.The new electric rack-and-pinion power steering system has been calibrated to provide natural steering feel while also allowing for variable amounts of steering assistance to be applied. The electric power steering system now requires less maintenance and only draws power from the vehicle when necessary.Instead of a key, now the vehicle can be started via a new push-button start. New features include a keyless entry for all doors as well and an electronic parking brake placed to the right of the driver on the center console that can be released by pushing the brake pedal and the parking brake switch simultaneously.As for the driver-assistance tech, the ProMaster includes additional safety features such as a 360-degree Surround View camera, a digital rearview mirror that displays video in real-time in all driving modes from a rear-facing camera, and an Active Driving Assist for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road L2 automated driving.Furthermore, Ram equipped the ProMaster with an all-new Uconnect 5 system, which is reported to be up to five times faster than the system it replaces and will include Wi-Fi capability, Alexa, Google Home-to-Vehicle Assistant, and Apps Over the Air (AOTA). The driver will also be greeted by a redesigned 3.5-inch driver information display and a 7-inch, full-color information display that can be customized as desired.While Ram hasn't mentioned a price for the 2022 ProMaster, we know that the vehicle will be available in no less than 18 configurations, including two roof heights, three wheelbases, and four vehicle lengths, which will result in cargo lengths of 8 ft (2.4 m), 10 ft (3 m), 12 ft (3.6 m) and 13.5 ft (4 m) respectively. The van will arrive at dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2021. Ram also briefly mentioned that it plans to introduce a battery-powered ProMaster in 2023.

load press release