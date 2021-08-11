1966 GMC Van With 33-Inch Tires and Gullwing Doors Is the Ultimate Beach Buggy

Built from 1964 to 1996, the Chevrolet G-series van bridged the gap between the Corvair Greenbrier and the Express. Production was split into three different generations, but while the first two were around for three years each, the third-gen van soldiered on for 26 years. As a result, the latter is by far the most iconic iteration of the G-series.
This means that it's also favored by collectors and enthusiasts that upgrade them into modern campers. Of course, the fact that it's a full-size van, whereas the first two generations are of the compact variety, also helps. But while it has a smaller following, the early G-series is getting a lot more attention now that 1960s utility vehicles are becoming more valuable.
And this blue-painted example is proof that old compact vans can also make for cool custom projects.
Advertised as a 1966 Chevrolet G20 but sporting a "GMC" badge on the front grille, this van looks quite different than a stock hauler from the era. The massive, 33-inch wheels are the first to catch the eye and turn the compact van into a Jeep FC-style off-road vehicle.
But it's not a beat-up hauler built for Moab trails. It comes wrapped in a mirror-like, metallic blue paint and a large rear window that enables you to stow surfboards in the back. Yup, this G20 is more like a beach buggy. The body was further altered to include extremely thin Cadillac taillights in the rear and a sunroof.
You'll also notice that the body panels have been shaved clean, so there are no handles. But this van doesn't need them anyway because the traditional doors have been replaced by gullwing units. And it's not just the front doors. The passenger-side cargo door also opens upward. Does it improve access? Maybe. Does it look cool? You're damn right it does!
And in case you know your G20s and you think this one has a strange stance, it's because the roof has been chopped off and lowered by seven inches. If Billy Gibbons would drive vans, he'd definitely dig this one.
There's plenty of interesting stuff going on inside the cabin too. The leather upholstery is all-white for a striking contrast against the blue-painted panels, while the dashboard, the center stack, and the area under the front seats sport diamond plates for a utilitarian look.
The cork flooring in the rear compartment is yet another hint that this van is more about fun at the beach rather than rock climbing, as is the tide gauge with temperature and humidity indicators. The custom G20 is also fitted with a full rear bench seat, a big control panel with toggle switches, a tilting steering wheel, and a modern sound system. Speaking of modern, it comes with power steering, brakes, and windows.
As far as underpinnings go, this van is no longer a G20 underneath. The body now rides on a modern Chevrolet 4x4 chassis with a four-inch lift, while the original inline-six was ditched to make room for a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 engine. The latter mates to a TH400 automatic gearbox and an NP203 transfer case. No word on output, but you can bet on at least 300 horsepower hitting all four.
Arguably the most exotic G20 build I've seen so far, the van is located in Wells, Maine and it's listed by eBay seller "talevi0" with a "buy it now" price of $47,500. While it may seem steep, the sticker likely doesn't cover the hours of craftsmanship that have gone into this custom rig. The seller is entertaining offers though.
Would you hit the beach in this contraption or would you rather take it hiking on the trail? Let me know in the comments.
