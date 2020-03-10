2021 Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana Feature 6.6-Liter V8 Engine From HD Pickups

Originally introduced in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD and 3500 HD, the direct-injected 6.6 will be featured in the 2021 Chevrolet Express as well. In it as well as the badge-engineered GMC Savana, the heavy-duty V8 develops 17 percent more horsepower and 24 percent more torque than the 6.0-liter it replaces.

