2021 Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana Feature 6.6-Liter V8 Engine From HD Pickups

Originally introduced in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD and 3500 HD, the direct-injected 6.6 will be featured in the 2021 Chevrolet Express as well. In it as well as the badge-engineered GMC Savana, the heavy-duty V8 develops 17 percent more horsepower and 24 percent more torque than the 6.0-liter it replaces.
To the point, the Express with the range-topping engine is good for 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque. The Isuzu-based Low Cab Forward downgrades to 350 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque, but that’s still more than adequate for a commercial vehicle that’s designed to be as reliable and capable as possible.
Available in passenger, cargo, and cutaway configurations, the Express has posted impressive results in 2019. Commercial fleet sales increased 12 percent year-over-year for the Express. If you are wondering how did General Motors do it given the old age of this thing, that’s because Amazon and other U.S. juggernauts are busier than ever before.
With the discontinuation of the 6.0-liter and the advent of the 6.6-liter, the full-size van enters 2021 with two more engine options. A six-cylinder with 4.3 liters of displacement is standard, packing 276 horsepower and 298 pound-feet of torque as well as an eight-speed automatic while the four-cylinder Duramax turbo diesel from the Colorado and Canyon pickups cranks out 181 ponies and 369 twerks.
The gasoline V8, however, relies on a six-speed automatic transmission instead of eight or ten forward ratios. Codenamed MYD but also called Hydra-Matic 6L90, this tranny was also formerly utilized by the Cadillac CTS-V and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with the 6.2-liter LSA supercharged small-block V8 tower of power.
Pricing information for the 2021 model year isn’t available at the time of writing, but at the low end of the spectrum, General Motors isn’t expected to change the MSRP. For 2020, the Express Cutaway starts at $31,500, the Express Cargo is $32,000, and the Express Passenger is $34,900.
For some reason or another, the GMC Savana is a little cheaper in the case of the cutaway and cargo while the passenger matches the Express Passenger at $34,900 before destination charge.
