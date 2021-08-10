1975 Fiat 500 Jolly Evocation Is a Tribute to Retro Millionaires’ Beach Cars

As more futuristic-looking cars take center stage, and the green energy wave is slowly but surely changing the entire automotive industry, retro cars become even more nostalgic. There’s something special that makes this Fiat 500 Jolly Evocation a luxurious expression of the Italian dolce far niente so typical for the summer, despite what nowadays might be seen as a rather simple appearance.
This striking yellow model that could easily become the perfect summer cruiser blends the famous power of the Fiat 500 with the unmistakable look of a Jolly beach car. Only an Italian workshop, powered by authentic Amalfi craftsmanship, could transform a Fiat 500 into a truly special edition that celebrates the effortlessly sophisticated Amalfi Coast lifestyle.
Like many summer dreams, it started with a boat. Back in the ‘50s, a well-known Italian businessman wanted a vehicle that would be light, but also reliable enough to be loaded onto his yawl, also known as a jolly boat. Sergio Sartorelli was the one to design the 500 Ghia Jolly, for the Turin-based automobile brand Ghia. The 500 Jolly quickly became popular among Italy’s highest ranking personalities. Later on, they would be used at luxury hotels, for transport around marinas.
This 1975 model is based on an R or ‘Rinnovata’ model, with a 594cc engine, rear-wheel drive and four-speed manual transmission. According to the vendor, it was modified into a Jolly car, by an Italian workshop. In fact, it’s supposed to be a special edition called “Dolce Estate Italiana”, as a tribute to the iconic ‘60’s lifestyle of the Amalfi Coast.
Besides the original 500 R engine, the mechanicals were overhauled in May 2021. Instead of doors, it sports cutaway sections with simple safety ropes, like the original Jolly car. The summery yellow paintwork was also part of the custom build. The interior also had to be completely modified, keeping just the seat frames, steering wheel, dashboard gauges and switches.
This gorgeous Italian “beach car” recently went under the hammer and is yet to be sold. Like any nostalgic special edition, it’s waiting for the right owner who will understand its irreplaceable charm and value.
