Watch This Guy Turn an Old Minivan Into a Redneck Space Shuttle

Forget about Jeff Bezos’ New Shepard rocket and Elon Musk’s ambitious plans to go to Mars and colonize it. There’s a new guy who just entered the space race: Ginger Billy. The redneck who’s making us laugh every time he comes up with a new contraption is back and, this time, he’s aiming for space exploration with a minivan turned into a space shuttle.
The guy who comes up with all these crazy ideas is Adam Parkins, a retired respiratory therapist who now gives people a humorous look into his daily life in rural South Carolina. Billy has come up with a variety of contraptions throughout the years, and it appears that every time he uploads a new video, he has something even wilder in store for his viewers.
We’ve seen him turn his Ford Festiva into a lawnmower, and he even equipped the old car for a fast and furious redneck race against Dom Toretto. This time, Billy went well above and beyond, outfitting a 2000 Honda Odyssey for space travel.
The machine, dubbed the “Redneck Space Shuttle,” was inspired by NASA’s Space Shuttle, a partially reusable low Earth orbital spacecraft system, which operated from 1981 until 2011.
Billy showed us that you don’t need to be a billionaire to build your own spaceship. Just spray some proper paint on it, slap a few pieces of plywood to give it wings and take care of the thrusters to make it look like it’s ready to take off to space.
You can see that he put a lot of effort into this invention. He not only created a spacecraft, but he also made his own space program. He got everything down, even the so-called spacesuit, which is actually a disposable painting suit coverall that is completed with a fishbowl that replaces the astronaut helmet.
Of course, he had to throw in some CGI to this whole mix to make his program look more realistic. From the looks of it, Billy actually reached Mars with his old Honda minivan. I bet Musk would be jealous if he saw what this redneck rocket could do.
