LINCS Electric Multipurpose Van Has a Modular Design, Can Connect to Other LINCS

On July 26th, Oxford-based Electric Assisted Vehicles Limited (EAV) has unveiled its new modular multipurpose lightweight vehicle. Aptly named LINCS, the vehicle can be linked with other LINCS in order to provide urban light commercial van capability to its e-Cargo 2Cubed and RoRo applications. 6 photos



For now, the multipurpose van is still in its prototype phase. EAV is currently looking to use recyclable composite bodywork for the final version of the LINCS. Founded in 2018 by a group of ex-F1 and aerospace engineers, EAV was formed with the goal of designing and manufacturing lightweight, zero-emission vehicles, such as eCargo and personal transport vehicles.Only a month after launching its EAV2Cubed , two electric vehicles built to close the gap between traditional cargo bikes and vans, the company is back with another commercial and passenger transport system."LINCS is the next step in our program which sees a complete replacement of legacy urban road transport with new, sustainable, zero-emissions, environmentally-friendly, safe - but extremely efficient - solutions for cargo and passengers.", says Nigel Gordon-Stewart, Executive Chairman at EAV.The vehicle can serve as a completely dynamic 'hub-and-spoke' mobile depot vehicle in its logistics role, delivering EAVRoRo boxes to EAV eCargo fleets in a variety of places such as forecourts or parking lots. This reduces the time one takes to drive to and from the delivery area, overall improving operational efficiency. LINCS can also be used as a simple covered urban van Based on an aluminum skateboard chassis, it features two linked in-hub motors provided by engineering company Saietta Group. The chassis houses EAV's standard removable Li-ion battery pack, which can power up one van for up to 100 miles (161 kilometers).Depending on the market, the driver's cab can be located on the left or right side of the van. It is equipped with advanced driving controls and in-cab equipment. It also has a 'Road train' feature, which allows multiple LINCS to be joined together to form a single autonomous unit.For now, the multipurpose van is still in its prototype phase. EAV is currently looking to use recyclable composite bodywork for the final version of the LINCS.

