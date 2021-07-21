This Custom-Built Ford Transit Camper Looks Perfect for Road Tripping

From the very beginning, the Transit was developed with three purposes in mind. Firstly, it had to be a highly customizable beast of burden. Secondly, Ford had also envisioned the T-Series van as a people carrier. By extension, the Transit became a popular platform for camper conversions.
Purchased by the current owner more than a year ago in bargain-basement spec, chassis number 1FTYE2CM4KKB10734 morphed into a fully-fledged house on wheels with a custom-fabricated bed area, custom-milled cabinetry, toilet, refrigerator, stove, tiling, as well as off-the-grid upgrades.
The Renogy solar kit with a 200-watt solar capacity stands out, along with 200-Ah batteries, a 700-watt inverter, four USB outlets, and two 120-volt household outlets. The bug-out van brings the point home with six-gallon tanks for gray and fresh water, a foot-operated sink, MaxxAir fan, and a 7.6- by 8.2-feet roof awning. What’s more, this 2019 model year Ford Transit T-150 is rocking a 68-inch foam mattress that can accommodate two adults.
LED interior lighting is worthy of your attention as well, as are the removable Wi-Fi security camera, aftermarket running boards, cedar tongue and groove ceiling, slide-out table in the bed platform, and hand-painted scenes on the inside of the sliding door and rear doors. Bug nets for the doors, cool wood inlays, and two bench seats round off the list of goodies.
Offered with 36,500 miles (58,741 kilometers) on the clock with a clean New York title in the seller’s name, the fully-equipped camper had its engine oil changed and tired rotated in October 2020. Fast forward to June 2021, and the original tires went out in favor of Cooper Discoverer HT3 rubber. For extra peace of mind, the rear brake pads had also been replaced.
Currently standing at $20,000 on Cars & Bids, this lovely embodiment of the van-life spirit is covered by a six-year powertrain warranty that’s fully transferable to the next owner. As for the powertrain, well, the next owner will have to settle for a 3.7-liter gasoline V6 driving the rear wheels with 275 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) through a six-speed auto.
The Renogy solar kit with a 200-watt solar capacity stands out, along with 200-Ah batteries, a 700-watt inverter, four USB outlets, and two 120-volt household outlets. The bug-out van brings the point home with six-gallon tanks for gray and fresh water, a foot-operated sink, MaxxAir fan, and a 7.6- by 8.2-feet roof awning. What’s more, this 2019 model year Ford Transit T-150 is rocking a 68-inch foam mattress that can accommodate two adults.
LED interior lighting is worthy of your attention as well, as are the removable Wi-Fi security camera, aftermarket running boards, cedar tongue and groove ceiling, slide-out table in the bed platform, and hand-painted scenes on the inside of the sliding door and rear doors. Bug nets for the doors, cool wood inlays, and two bench seats round off the list of goodies.
Offered with 36,500 miles (58,741 kilometers) on the clock with a clean New York title in the seller’s name, the fully-equipped camper had its engine oil changed and tired rotated in October 2020. Fast forward to June 2021, and the original tires went out in favor of Cooper Discoverer HT3 rubber. For extra peace of mind, the rear brake pads had also been replaced.
Currently standing at $20,000 on Cars & Bids, this lovely embodiment of the van-life spirit is covered by a six-year powertrain warranty that’s fully transferable to the next owner. As for the powertrain, well, the next owner will have to settle for a 3.7-liter gasoline V6 driving the rear wheels with 275 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) through a six-speed auto.