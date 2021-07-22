German Alphavan 4x4 Is a Deluxe Smart Van, Premieres Mercedes-Benz Digital Tech

How do you turn things up a notch when you’ve already created an award-winning, luxurious and ultra-comfortable van? Folks at Alphavan are betting on off-road upgrades plus premium digital tech and connectivity. If their eponymous camper was a high-end companion for adventures when it first came out, now it’s a smart “home” that can take you anywhere you wish.
The German company wanted to set itself apart right from the start: why waste time with entry-level options, when you can get straight to the premium model? The guys at Alphavan didn’t hold back and packed their new camper with all the goods. The 4x4 edition is built on the Mercedes Sprinter, making it better-suited for backcountry roads.
Details about the full specs and upgrades are not out yet, since the new van hasn’t made its official debut (that will happen in August at the Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf), but it looks like other than that, it’s going to keep the award-winning design of the original version.
One of the most striking things about the Alphavan is its roominess and intelligent use of space. The height of almost 10 feet (3 meters) and length of 24 feet (7.4 meters) make you feel right at home, while dividing the rear into 2 floors opens an entire range of possibilities for accommodation and storage.
The living loft becomes a separate personal haven, where you can enjoy your privacy, leaving the innovative Flexport below it to be transformed according to your needs, whether you want to store your bikes for the trip or turn into a fun room for the kids.
This 4x4 edition will be the first to add the experience of premium connectivity and digital control - a premiere in the caravanning industry. The "Mercedes-Benz User Experience" (MBUX) navigation system includes benefits like real-time traffic information, Wifi and remote access to the van.
Additionally, with Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC), you can control heating, lighting, battery status and all electrical systems, by simply using a smartphone app or the 10,25’’ touchscreen above the entry area.
Alphavan hasn’t listed the official pricing for its 4x4 camper yet, but considering that the premium line came at €155,000 ($183,000), it will be most likely be somewhere in the that area. The bad news is that the German company isn’t present on the U.S. market yet, but maybe it will, in the future.
