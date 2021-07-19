Mercedes Updates All Its Sprinter Vans, Makes Them Quieter and More Efficient

Versatile and reliable, the Sprinter van from Mercedes-Benz is built for both business as well as pleasure. Available in several versions and configurations, the Sprinter is highly popular and it’s about to get even better with the new upgrade announced by the automaker.
Mercedes-Benz recently announced it plans to upgrade all its Sprinter versions with the OM654 four-cylinder diesel engine, bringing more efficiency and comfort to its line of vans. Even though the engine was only available with the Sprinter Panel Van and the Chassis Cab until now (and only since the end of 2020), now the car manufacturer says it plans to make the switch to all its other versions. These include on-road and off-road Sprinters, including Traction Head variants, the Tourer, and so on, with all-wheel drive, front-wheel, or rear-wheel.
What the OM654 diesel engine brings to the table is lower fuel consumption, lower emissions, and quieter, more comfortable rides, thanks to its improved noise and vibration characteristics. This type of engine was introduced by Mercedes-Benz in 2016 and complies with the Euro VI-E and Euro 6d emission norms.
Depending on the drive and body variant you opt for with your new Sprinter, the OM654 engine will be available in four output categories: 84 kW (114 hp), 110 kW (150 hp), 125 kW (170 hp), and 140 kW (190 hp). The upgrade will be made starting this fall.
Mercedes-Benz is also working on its next-generation eSprinter, which will be available in a variety of bodies and is scheduled to enter production starting with the second half of 2023. It is all part of the automaker’s plan to become fully emission-free and the Sprinter of the future will have a modular concept. According to the car manufacturer, it will have a front module for the high-voltage components, a module in the underbody for the high-voltage battery, and a rear module with an electrically driven rear axle.
What the OM654 diesel engine brings to the table is lower fuel consumption, lower emissions, and quieter, more comfortable rides, thanks to its improved noise and vibration characteristics. This type of engine was introduced by Mercedes-Benz in 2016 and complies with the Euro VI-E and Euro 6d emission norms.
Depending on the drive and body variant you opt for with your new Sprinter, the OM654 engine will be available in four output categories: 84 kW (114 hp), 110 kW (150 hp), 125 kW (170 hp), and 140 kW (190 hp). The upgrade will be made starting this fall.
Mercedes-Benz is also working on its next-generation eSprinter, which will be available in a variety of bodies and is scheduled to enter production starting with the second half of 2023. It is all part of the automaker’s plan to become fully emission-free and the Sprinter of the future will have a modular concept. According to the car manufacturer, it will have a front module for the high-voltage components, a module in the underbody for the high-voltage battery, and a rear module with an electrically driven rear axle.