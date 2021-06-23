Meet Aria & Atlas: Two Electric Vehicles Designed for the Oxford Covered Market

4 The Tech Behind the Garrett Turbochargers That Keep BMW B57 Diesel Engines Alive

Starting Thursday, June 22nd, two new urban lightweight vehicles will bring fresh products to the Oxford Covered Market. The EAV2Cubed were delivered to the market by Electric Assisted Vehicles Limited, an Oxfordshire-based micro-mobility firm, as part of a Government-funded trial of new zero-emissions delivery methods. 6 photos



The two EAV2Cubed vehicles, named Aria and Atlas by Oxford City Council, will be used by the Covered Market's businesses to deliver fresh produce and flowers around the center of Oxford. The vehicles will also help reduce the carbon footprint of the market, reduce congestion in the city center, and will contribute to Oxford's new proposed NO2 local target.



The current legal target set out by the UK Government is 40 µg/m3. However, the Council has established its own voluntary target of 30 g/m3 of NO2 by 2025. The transportation sector accounts for 68 percent of Oxford's emissions, according to the city's most recent analysis.



Closing the gap between traditional cargo bikes and the



By adopting this green initiative, Oxford's city council hopes that other cities will follow through and introduce zero-emission vehicles in markets and other busy city locations, contributing to improving the overall air quality. Electric Assisted Vehicles Limited or EAV was founded in 2018, after nearly two years of developing the four-wheel e-cargo bicycle concept. Formed by a group of F1 and aerospace engineers, the EAV's goal is to create something that any van driver would enjoy using.

vans , Aria and Atlas use a stable platform chassis with Cloudframe technology and offer a zero-emission solution to the crowded city center. The EVs have a range of 18 to 60 miles (29 to 96.5 km) at full assistance and can reach a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph), keeping pedestrians safe. The EAV2Cubed weigh 275 lbs (125kg) each and can move easily around the market.

