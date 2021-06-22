A Bentayga V8 Is the First Vehicle to Roll Off the Line at Bentley's New Center

The former home of Mulsanne production became today, June 22nd, Bentley’s dedicated Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish. To mark the occasion, Board Member for Manufacturing, Peter Bosch, drove the first car off the line, a Bentayga V8, on site.
Located in Crewe, England, the new factory has been certified for delivery. Each Bentley will now be finished in the new facility by a team of well-trained hands. Bentley has given each member of its crew considerable training so that they can go through a 500 to 650-point checklist that takes more than a couple of hours to complete. This way, weekly, 20 cars will receive an even more detailed quality audit to continually drive quality standards.
“Every Bentley model has always been hand-built and checked to the very highest standards. The new Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish takes our meticulous standards even further. Colleagues wear white gloves to ensure that our hand-built cars leave the facility without so much as a fingerprint on.”, explains Peter Bosch.
Once the vehicles are in accordance with the brand’s standards, they are ready to greet their owners. The new facility from which they’ll roll out is housed in the historic Mulliner workshops, where the most secret bespoke Bentleys were manufactured for decades. The building was later on turned into a dedicated production line for the renowned Bentley Mulsanne.
Today, the facility is reborn as the Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish, where the first vehicle to roll off the line is a Bentayga V8. Inside, modern, digitally-enabled processes will allow Bentley to meet global demand for its current product range while future-proofing the brand for evolving vehicle technologies. A collection of vintage Bentleys will also be there to keep employees company.
The Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish campus will be a ”carbon-neutral, innovative, low environmental impact site,” and it will align with the brand’s ambitious goal of seeing Crewe factory operations become carbon positive by 2030 under its Beyond100 strategy.
“Every Bentley model has always been hand-built and checked to the very highest standards. The new Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish takes our meticulous standards even further. Colleagues wear white gloves to ensure that our hand-built cars leave the facility without so much as a fingerprint on.”, explains Peter Bosch.
Once the vehicles are in accordance with the brand’s standards, they are ready to greet their owners. The new facility from which they’ll roll out is housed in the historic Mulliner workshops, where the most secret bespoke Bentleys were manufactured for decades. The building was later on turned into a dedicated production line for the renowned Bentley Mulsanne.
Today, the facility is reborn as the Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish, where the first vehicle to roll off the line is a Bentayga V8. Inside, modern, digitally-enabled processes will allow Bentley to meet global demand for its current product range while future-proofing the brand for evolving vehicle technologies. A collection of vintage Bentleys will also be there to keep employees company.
The Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish campus will be a ”carbon-neutral, innovative, low environmental impact site,” and it will align with the brand’s ambitious goal of seeing Crewe factory operations become carbon positive by 2030 under its Beyond100 strategy.