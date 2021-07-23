2022 Mercedes T-Class Caught Undergoing Tests, Still Mostly Just a Renault Kango

Back in 2012, Mercedes-Benz decided to rejoin the MPV market by slapping a three-pointed star and a pair of new headlamps on the Renault Kangoo. It was a somewhat controversial decision, but the Citan soldiered on for almost a decade as of 2021 and also spawned a passenger version, the Citan Traveliner, in the process.
Now that Renault introduced the third-generation Kangoo in late 2020, the German firm is also gearing up to deliver a revamped MPV. The lineup will again include a panel van and a passenger version, but the latter will feature a new "T-Class" badge. The premium MPV is set to debut in 2021 and these new spy shots confirm that the German hauler is pretty much ready to go into production.
While the Citan will remain a Kangoo with a Mercedes face, the T-Class will sport a fancier interior with features similar to those seen in other compact models from the German automaker. Yes, the entry-level model will keep things simple, but the upper trims will sport the company's latest tech and convenience features and even an option for leather seats.
A quick comparo between the camouflaged T-Class and the latest Renault Kangoo reveals that the Merc won't have too many unique design cues apart from the specific front fascia. There's a sizable grille with a three-pointed start between a set of organic-looking headlamps, to go with the already traditional A-shaped front bumper.
The test vehicle seen here rides on a set of two-tone wheels unique to the T-Class. These will most likely be optional on the cheaper trims and standard of the more upscale versions. The beltline looks a bit more muscular than the outgoing Citan, but that's only because the new Renault Kangoo is wider below the window line. Except for a few minor changes in the side skirt and tailgate areas, the T-Class won't look much different than the Kangoo. And that's not a bad thing.
Just like its predecessor, the T-Class will borrow gasoline and diesel engines from the Renault-Nissan Alliance, starting with the turbocharged, 1.3-liter that Mercedes-Benz debuted in the fourth-generation A-Class. Shared with the Renault Kadjar and Nissan Qashqai, this mill delivers up to 163 PS and 250 Nm (161 horsepower and 184 pound-feet) in the hatchback.
On the diesel front, the T-Class will draw juice from the 1.5-liter four-cylinder that also motivates the A-Class. The turbocharged unit cranks out up to 116 PS and 260 Nm (114 horsepower and 192 pound-feet).
A plug-in hybrid version is unlikely, but that's because Mercedes-Benz will introduce an all-electric version in early 2022. It was previewed by the EQT Concept in May 2021 and it will use the same technical platform as the Renault Kangoo E-Tech.
