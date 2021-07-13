2022 Ford Everest Spied in the U.S. As the Ranger’s Family-Friendly Sibling

Benetti Delivers Custom Superyacht Triumph to Owner, With Its Own Art Gallery

Having expanded its lineup with models such as the Bronco Sport and Bronco , Ford’s SUV offensive continues with a new generation of the Everest (Endeavour in certain regions), which will replace the current one that has been in production since 2015. 12 photos



Some might see this move as a clear indication that it will launch in North America, but the truth is that nobody outside the company knows if that is indeed the plan.



Such a model might pose a threat to the new-gen Bronco, and perhaps to the bigger Explorer too, so it is likely that it might be offered in markets where the Bronco isn’t available, like Europe, Australia, and certain regions of Asia and the Middle East.



It’s been reported that the 2022 Ford Everest will retain the T6 construction of its predecessor, in turn shared with the Bronco and



Ford’s new Ranger is understood to get the same engines as the Bronco, so so it might be offered with the 270 HP 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot, and 310 HP 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. In turn, these might be shared with the upcoming Everest, and we wouldn’t rule out an electrified powertrain either.



