2023 Ford Ranger Spied With SuperCab Body Style in Australia

23 photos Our friends at CarAdvice.com.au have received an interesting video from a reader. Likely the first spotting of the SuperCab body style that bridges the gap between Regular Cab and SuperCrew, the prototype “sounds as if it’s a turbo diesel mated to a manual transmission.”



The cited publication believes that we’re dealing with the 2.2-liter Duratorq four-cylinder engine that serves as the standard powerplant of the outgoing Ranger Hi-Rider. Be that as it may, the Ford Motor Company has switched to the 2.0-liter EcoBlue single-turbo diesel engine in the European Union.



“Among the mules being tested were a number of left-hand-drive vehicles,” which means that Ford is probably evaluating European and North American variants. Unfortunately, the Blue Oval didn’t want to comment on the sighting. A spokesperson did mention that “a 2,500-strong design and engineering team has been central to the new Ranger’s development.”



Going forward, the mid-sized pickup will gain a fourth body style in the guise of the single-cab chassis. This variant may look plain from the factory, but the aftermarket can upfit them for a seemingly endless number of tasks.



Twinned with the second-gen



Expected to be revealed next year for the 2023 model year, the workhorse shares many of its bits and pieces with the 2021 Ford Bronco. Speaking of which, the mid-size utility vehicle with two- and four-door options will enter series production at the Michigan assembly plant in Wayne on May 3rd.



