2021 Renault Kangoo Van Opens the Door to a New Life in Official Campaign

What happens when there’s enough space in your life to dream big? This is the new Renault Kangoo Van commercial’s main inspiration, wrapped up in a heart-warming story that focuses on the van’s practical character and its main innovation, the “open Sesame” feature.
When Renault’s newest Kangoo Van was announced last year, it was marketed as the ideal vehicle for tradesmen, business owners and corporate fleets. Now, the official campaign tells the story of such a tradesman, one who designs wooden chairs in particular. Starting with having enough space in his Kangoo Van for all his materials, he then progressively makes space in his life for bigger things, from a new baby to a new business and more success. The commercial builds up on the idea of space, both physically and metaphorically.
And that is because the 2021 Kangoo Van comes with the “widest right-hand side access on the market.” By removing the central pillar, the side opening extends to 1,446 mm (56 inches), which is the largest side access in its category today. And that’s not all. Owners can remove the Easy Inside Rack, a retractable gallery that helps compartmentalize the space, to have more space for long objects (like the guy’s wooden boards, in the commercial).
According to Renault, the open sesame design innovation had to be “the creative centerpiece” of the campaign, since it’s the what sets apart the 2021 version from previous models in the range and from similar vans on the market. But, besides the wide access and increased loading capacity, the new Kangoo Van also comes with 12 new driver-assistance systems, which include active emergency braking, increased blind spot visibility and a permanent rear view camera.
All in all, the new Kangoo looks suitable for big families, big family-owned businesses and –if you’re willing to let yourself become inspired – big dreams.
