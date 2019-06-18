autoevolution
 

2021 Renault Kangoo Makes Spyshots Debut, COuld Go Electric

A boxy van with camouflage all other the place is not as interesting to see as the latest BMW or Mercedes model. However, the Renault Kangoo is one of the most popular models in its class, and a new model has just been spotted.
Vans of this size keep European cities running. They deliver your packages, flowers, fresh fish and baked goods early in the morning. But as more and more regions and countries are looking to reduce local emissions down to zero, Renault is working on some major changes.

It's already previewed the next Kangoo ZE electric model with a concept only a couple of months ago. It had the latest EV design language, which we've also seen on some Chinese models, as well as fresh battery technology. This would give it a max range of about 270 kilometers or 168 miles, which is still not as good as the latest Zoe, but may be sufficient for delivery work.

However, the ZE model doesn't foreshadow the end of internal combustion engines. The Kangoo should continue to rely mainly on the 1.5 dCi, the latest version of which has exhaust gas aftertreatment (AdBlue). Expect power outputs of 80, 95 and 116 HP when the new Kangoo launches in 2020.

There's also a possibility of them offering the 1.3 TCe with about 116 HP (taxation is done according to power, so more is not better). Renault promised hybridization of all its models, and a suitable 1.6-liter system has just been fitted to the Clio.

The interior is where we want to see BIG changes. Stepping into the current model is worse than being a car from the year 2,000BC - hard plastics everywhere, exposed screws and crude features. No wonder the mini versions of the Ford Transit are so much more popular.

The Clio 5 has a fantastic cabin, so maybe the can borrow its trim. Styling changes should mirror those of the concept. However, you shouldn't expect the same level of execution. Instead, the Kangoo will be more like a facelift.
