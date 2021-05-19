2022 Ford Ranger Revealed in Taiwan With Cleaner Engines, More Safety Features

Codenamed T6, the current generation of the Ranger launched in 2011 and was updated yearly in the last decade. For the Taiwanese market, the final year for the T6 Ranger brings forth a few updates that may not come as a surprise to European customers. These improvements include Euro 6d mills in the guise of the EcoBlue, which is offered with one or two turbos.
The base motor develops 170 PS (168 horsepower) and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) from 2.0 liters of displacement, which isn’t too shabby considering that American customers are also offered 310 pound-feet of torque from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. At the other end of the spectrum, fancier trim levels such as the Wildtrak flaunt 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet). If those figures are somewhat familiar, that’s because the bi-turbo engine was launched a few years ago by the Ranger Raptor off-road pickup.
Both mills are connected to the 10R80 automatic transmission, the 10-speed SelectShift offered in the U.S. as well. The all-new Bronco shares the ladder-frame architecture with the next-gen Ranger, but the off-road SUV makes do with the 10R60 variant that features a lower torque rating.
Priced from 1,048,088 New Taiwan dollars or $37,480 at current exchange rates, the Ranger for this part of the world features no fewer than seven airbags, a Cargo Management system, and rear privacy glass. The CoPilot360 suite of safety nannies and driver-assist systems is also offered, making the American pickup one of the safest mid-sized trucks in Taiwan.
Capable of towing 3.5 tons (7,716 pounds) when properly equipped, the Ranger offers payload capacities of between 1,000 and 1,135 kilograms (2,205 and 2,502 pounds). The minimum ground clearance of 232 millimeters (9.1 inches) is complemented by a wading depth of 800 millimeters (31.5 inches), and the electronic locking rear differential helps the Ranger tackle difficult off-road trails in conjunction with the two-speed transfer case.
Not long now, the T6 platform will be retired in favor of the all-new Ranger that will be launched next year. And on this occasion, the Ranger Raptor will finally be available stateside as the mid-sized sibling of the F-150 Raptor.
Both mills are connected to the 10R80 automatic transmission, the 10-speed SelectShift offered in the U.S. as well. The all-new Bronco shares the ladder-frame architecture with the next-gen Ranger, but the off-road SUV makes do with the 10R60 variant that features a lower torque rating.
Priced from 1,048,088 New Taiwan dollars or $37,480 at current exchange rates, the Ranger for this part of the world features no fewer than seven airbags, a Cargo Management system, and rear privacy glass. The CoPilot360 suite of safety nannies and driver-assist systems is also offered, making the American pickup one of the safest mid-sized trucks in Taiwan.
Capable of towing 3.5 tons (7,716 pounds) when properly equipped, the Ranger offers payload capacities of between 1,000 and 1,135 kilograms (2,205 and 2,502 pounds). The minimum ground clearance of 232 millimeters (9.1 inches) is complemented by a wading depth of 800 millimeters (31.5 inches), and the electronic locking rear differential helps the Ranger tackle difficult off-road trails in conjunction with the two-speed transfer case.
Not long now, the T6 platform will be retired in favor of the all-new Ranger that will be launched next year. And on this occasion, the Ranger Raptor will finally be available stateside as the mid-sized sibling of the F-150 Raptor.