Mercedes EQT Concept Shows How the “Less Is More” Idea Works

Today Mercedes-Benz Vans unveiled the EQT Concept, the forerunner to the future T-Class in the small-van segment. Before saying anything else, we’ll have to mention a kind of relativity effect regarding this case: Concept EQT appears to be a “small van” as seen from the van’s perspective, otherwise being a decently sized MPV, the kind of family automobile with three rows of seats.
The EQT Concept is almost as long as a short-wheelbase V-Class, being clearly bigger than the B-Class. We are talking about a length of 4,945 m (194.70 in), a width of 1,863 m (73.35 in) and a height of 1,826 m (71.90 in). So, its promises of a spacious and practical interior corresponding to the high expectations of comfort and premium ambiance related to the German brand are more than credible.
Before entering the interior, the exterior design, defined by the so-called “sensual purity” style promoted by Mercedes-Benz, already speaks about the luxurious character of the EQT Concept. One of the most convincing arguments regarding this is the finely integrated presence of what they call the “star pattern” on several parts of the car, like the grille, wheels and panorama roof.
As we can see here, the near-series-production Mercedes EQT Concept provides ample space for up to seven occupants, a generous luggage compartment, a Mercedes-typical approach to high-class appeal, comfort, functionality, connectivity and safety. There are sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle, and the particularly large opening allows easy access to the three individual seats in the second row, and to the couple of full-sized individual seats in the third row.
The production version of the Mercedes-Benz EQT will debut later this year. No official figures regarding the drivetrain of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQT were released until now, but, since this model series was developed in collaboration with Renault, it will use the same technical platform as the Renault Kangoo E-Tech.
The future 2022 Mercedes EQT will be the first premium small van of the brand, allowing Mercedes-Benz Vans to expand its portfolio for private customers.
