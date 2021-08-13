Renault Redefines Glamping With Hippie Caviar Hotel Electric Van

Camping typically involves packing your own tent and setting it in the middle of nowhere, where you hope to not wake up all achy. Glamping, on the other hand, is a combination of nature and modern luxury that just awaits you. With the Hippie Caviar Hotel, the French are presenting a concept that aims to make camping a luxurious experience.
Renault is showcasing a new type of luxury camping at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. As the name suggests, the all-electric camper van comes with a variety of amenities, including a furnished top terrace, an exterior removable bed, and drone delivery. At the same time, it's offering us a glimpse of the Renault Trafic, which is set to make its debut in 2022.
While based on the new Renault Trafic design, the chic van has a more aggressive and expressive front end. The concept features a two-toned body resembling the 1977 Renault Estafette van. It has a front cabin in "Almond Flakes," a glittery water-green color, and a room at the rear painted in "Anodised Silver Grey."
Its design was inspired by the fine materials used in 5-star hotel suites. Exotic wood, linen, wool, and plant-based foam complement the natural environment, while the Japanese paper-effect "washi" paints enhance the contemporary style.
The Hippie Caviar Hotel also offers a bench seat that can be converted into a 145 m x 195 m (4.7 ft x 6.3 ft) bed. The user can opt to use the bed inside or place it outside the vehicle. There is a "cozy" position as well in which the bench seat and the corner armchair can be turned into a lounge area.
You can also access the rooftop through an extractable ladder. There, you'll find a terrace, complete with a coffee table and two removable backrests that provides a unique overview of the surroundings.
The French thought about every detail in order to offer a 5-star campervan experience. Upon request, a logistics module with shower, lavatory, electric recharging point, and more can be transported to the desired camping location. You can also order online from the concierge service, which can be flown in directly by drone on the roof terrace. Finally, the user can also choose to have bicycles delivered so that he or she can explore the surrounding area.
Starting with August 27th, Renault will present the Hippie Caviar Hotel show car at the 60th edition of the Düsseldorf Motor Show, alongside a 1977 Estafette van.
