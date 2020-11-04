2021 Renault Trafic Is a Refreshed European Combi in Its Own SpaceClass

While the current generation of the Renault Trafic commercial vehicle has been revealed quite a while ago – in 2014 – the French carmaker has kept it up to date with a series of updates. Why a series – well, just because it was only last year that we saw a facelift for the model (along with other members of the LCV family) and now it’s already time for another round of enhancements.
The company decided to show a preview of its “New Renault Trafic” in its passenger transport form, which has a lineup made of two versions: Combi and SpaceClass. These are just the preliminary details, and Renault has already promised it will deliver the full rundown on specifications early next year, before the Trafic range hits the market in March.
Believe it or not, the Renault Trafic is a venerable member of the group’s light commercial vehicle family, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and more than two million examples delivered across 50 markets. Because we’re dealing with a “minibus,” the Trafic Combi and SpaceClass are naturally oriented towards professional use in passenger transport.
Still, it’s usable for very large families as well, especially in the Combi version – while the SpaceClass is looking to make a splash for itself at the high-end of the segment, with available Signature version and its “business class” type of interior space arrangement.
Design wise, there are subtly enhanced details at the front – new hood and grille, new bumpers and full LED front lights, additional chrome touches, as well as new 17-inch alloy wheels. The exterior can be optioned with one of the seven available paints, “Rouge Carmin” being the new addition to the range.
Moving inside, there’s an all-new dashboard (in dedicated “Gris Météor” for the SpaceClass), more storage spaces, new colors and materials, a new shift knob, and chrome touches. Just as before, there’s space for up to nine passengers and up to 1.8 cubic meters (almost 64 cu. ft.) of available cargo space.
Just like on the rest of the passenger car range, Renault is also introducing the latest Easy Link infotainment system with every update, so the Trafic receives the latest version of multimedia system with navigation and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay compatibility. The touchscreen display is appropriately sized at 8 inches, and now there’s even wireless smartphone charging on board.
Under the hood, the Trafic Combi and SpaceClass can be fitted with three turbo diesel engines – a new dCi 110, followed by an equally new dCi 150 (+5 hp compared to its predecessor), and the flagship dCi 170. There’s Stop & Start technology across the range and the two higher-powered options can be hooked up to 6-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
