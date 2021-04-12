Renault Turns to Euro Truck Simulator 2 to Launch New Models

The tech and the automotive worlds are becoming more and more deeply connected, and it’s not just because carmakers are trying to bring more innovations to their models.
While companies like Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, and likely others too are planning to expand in this business with their own EVs, carmakers themselves are also exploring the tech world in a wide variety of ways. Renault Trucks is the most recent example in this regard.
The company has decided to turn to Euro Truck Simulator 2 for the unveiling of the T 2021 model, with Paul Daintree, Renault Trucks Design Director, joining the presentation on Twitch and providing us with a virtual experience behind the wheel of the new model.
Despite being a rather old title, Euro Truck Simulator 2 remains pretty popular these days. This is why Renault also turned to this method to unveil a new model, especially during these crazy times when actually experiencing what a truck is all about is much harder in person.
As promised, Renault has highlighted the exterior design, the driving position, and the cab layout, all of which have received important upgrades which are now available in the game too.
“For the well-being of drivers, Renault Trucks has made major improvements in terms of both driving comfort and on-board comfort. The high level of safety for drivers and road users has also been central to the development of the Renault Trucks T, C and K ranges. For customers, vehicle productivity has also been improved, with ever lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions and increased vehicle availability, due notably to the related Predict predictive maintenance contracts,” Renault trucks says.
You can watch the event on Twitch in the linked video and head over to Euro Truck Simulator to take the new model for a spin from the safety of your living room.
