Three Amazing Motorcycles You Can Buy Brand New for Less Than $10K

If you’re in the market for a new motorcycle, you could do worse than these three versatile, cruiser-style rides, and the best news is that you can have any of them showroom-new for under $10,000.
And in yet more interesting news, two of the three are American.
The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS comes in at a wallet-friendly $7,599 and it represents a middleweight hybrid with somewhat brawny underpinnings. While it’s big and powerful enough to appeal to riders who require sporty performance, it also offers cushy ergonomics designed to suit nearly any size rider no matter their skill level.
The Vulcan S is powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin taken from the Ninja 650 line, and it also boasts a wide range of available adjustments for the seat, the footpegs and handlebar positions. The 2022 models offer a base-model Vulcan S (sorry no ABS included) and that’s what makes the 2021 model such an excellent value.
For 2021, the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 comes in at the top of the range, and at $9,749, it offers an opportunity to join the HD fraternity at a price that won’t cause hiccups in a tight budget.
An Iron 883 does have the Sportster lineage American riders often prefer, and it’s a bit of a throwback with some stripped-down street cred. Featuring a low solo seat height, nearly naked bike bodywork and the venerable 883cc, air-cooled V-Twin, there's no doubt it's an HD. And in a departure, it also happens to be the lightest, lowest and most new-rider-friendly bike in the HD lineup. For your cash, you get low down bars, a low seat height and a lowered suspension.
Unfortunately, should you want ABS braking, you’ll find yourself over the target as that feature puts another $795 on the final sticker price.
But the real standout here is the 2022 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty/Scout Sixty, and they tip the cash register at $8,999 and $9,499 respectively.
The Scout Sixty, offering a fantastic 1,000cc motor, is by far the most impressive of the three mentioned here. With a 25.8-inch seat height and weighing in at a substantial 542 pounds, it’s hardly an entry-level cruiser. Sporting a 60ci (819 cc) liquid-cooled 78 hp mill, this good-looking and powerful engine helps the Scout blow the pegs off the other two bikes listed here.
But once again, if you want to stay inside the target price, you’re out of luck with the Scout Sixty as the ABS model will ding you an additional $800.
Whichever way you go, all three of these bikes will provide a ton of value and some needed thrills for under $10K.
