Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Takes Six Months to Turn Into This Thing Here

In the world of custom motorcycles, there are no gray areas. Garages either nail a build, or they ruin it, and people either love or want them burned at the stake. We’re curious to know what you feel about this thing here.
What sits before your eyes is a custom build coming from a faraway place called India. The Asian country is one of Harley’s largest markets, so important for the Americans that they’ve even set up shop there and started making motorcycles locally.
Naturally, there are also tons of custom garages trying to take the Milwaukee-designed two-wheelers to new heights. You don’t hear that much about them, as their products get lost in the ocean of bikes coming from the States and even Europe.
From time to time though, Indian shops do come into the spotlight with things worth at least a quick look. Like say the one called Rajputana. Born about 15 years ago, it mostly likes to transform Royal Enfields into things they were never meant to be. But from time to time some Harleys slip through.
We’ve already talked a bit about three of their Harley builds, the modified Street 750, the Forty-Eight, and more recently the Fat Boy.
Believe it or not, this thing – or at least parts of it – once used to be an Iron 883 Sportster. It first surfaced about two years ago under the name Joordar V2.0, and is a testimony to what the shop can do with a donor bike, if you have the equivalent of over $36,000, base bike included.
So, what do we have here? Not an Iron, that’s for sure, at least not anymore. The stock motorcycle lost most of its regular appearance, from the headlight at the front to the single seat mounted at the rear. The 11-spoke alloy wheels are spectacular, the fuel tank is slim enough to draw the eye, and the handlebars wide enough to make for a very interesting riding position.
The conversion, which is extensive, takes about six months. Just like any other garage out there, Rajputana can make it again for the paying customers.
Naturally, there are also tons of custom garages trying to take the Milwaukee-designed two-wheelers to new heights. You don’t hear that much about them, as their products get lost in the ocean of bikes coming from the States and even Europe.
From time to time though, Indian shops do come into the spotlight with things worth at least a quick look. Like say the one called Rajputana. Born about 15 years ago, it mostly likes to transform Royal Enfields into things they were never meant to be. But from time to time some Harleys slip through.
We’ve already talked a bit about three of their Harley builds, the modified Street 750, the Forty-Eight, and more recently the Fat Boy.
Believe it or not, this thing – or at least parts of it – once used to be an Iron 883 Sportster. It first surfaced about two years ago under the name Joordar V2.0, and is a testimony to what the shop can do with a donor bike, if you have the equivalent of over $36,000, base bike included.
So, what do we have here? Not an Iron, that’s for sure, at least not anymore. The stock motorcycle lost most of its regular appearance, from the headlight at the front to the single seat mounted at the rear. The 11-spoke alloy wheels are spectacular, the fuel tank is slim enough to draw the eye, and the handlebars wide enough to make for a very interesting riding position.
The conversion, which is extensive, takes about six months. Just like any other garage out there, Rajputana can make it again for the paying customers.